Google has shared an ad on the CES 2025 where he has shown the capabilities that his artificial intelligence Gemini will have on their televisions and that will make interaction with the television more intuitive and useful. Google TV It is an exclusive video on demand service, which offers movies and television programs according to their availability, and now you can control it by voice and not have to speak to the remote control.

Gemini will allow you to talk directly to the TV

According to a statement in the google blogtelevisions with Gemini will allow you to interact directly with them simply by saying “OK Google” and without using the remote control or activating the assistant. This will allow you to search for series and movies, ask about topics such as travel, health or history, and obtain clear answers on the television screen, accompanied by videos for greater context.

The new televisions will have long-range microphones and proximity sensors so that anyone in the room can easily control them or receive useful information when approaching to the device. In addition, with Gemini you can perform other functions such as: creating personalized works of art directly on the television screen, managing smart home devices while the television is in ambient mode and even accessing a summary of the most important news of the day.





To enjoy all these new features, it will be necessary to have a hardware specific that will be available on new TV models with Gemini that will begin to arrive at the end of this year in different brands, but it seems difficult to see it in the current Google TV or Android TV, since the new implementations (microphones and sensors) are needed for their operation.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.