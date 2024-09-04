His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received His Excellency Chen Min’er, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Tianjin City Committee of the Communist Party of China.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, bilateral relations and paths of comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries were discussed, as well as the promising prospects available to enhance them in all fields, including investment, trade, economic and cultural.

His Highness and Chen Min’er reviewed a number of topics of common interest related to the friendly relations between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China, especially as the two countries celebrate this year the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1984.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of His Excellency Chen Min’er, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Tianjin City Committee of the Party, stressing that the UAE and the People’s Republic of China are linked by historical friendship and a prosperous and growing comprehensive strategic partnership that has yielded many development achievements for the two countries and their peoples.

His Highness also expressed his pride in the sustainable growth and development witnessed by cooperation relations at various levels, which achieves the mutual interests of the two countries and supports their vision to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and His Excellency Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council.