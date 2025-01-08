What began as a quiet family afternoon for Seville It almost ended in tragedy. The Local Police of the Seville capital has saved the life of a woman who it was choking after choking on a chestnut in the center of the city, as shared by the body itself in a video broadcast on its social networks.

Remedios was walking with her family along Avenida de la Constitución in Seville when they decided to stop to buy chestnuts at a street stall. “My sister peeled one and gave it to me, with the bad luck that it stayed in my throat“recalls the woman. “I started coughing and coughing, it felt like my eyes were popping out and the air was no longer coming in,” she adds.

No one around her was able to successfully help her, until two local police officers who were patrolling in the area went to the scene after being alerted by several witnesses.

“They stop us and tell us that a woman was drowning. We ran out,” says one of the agents. Upon arriving, his companion approached Remedios and performed the Heimlich maneuvera first aid technique used to unclog the airways.

“I pressed her stomach three times and the piece of chestnut came out, which fell to the ground,” recalls the police officer, which made it easier for the woman to catch your breath little by little.

The quick action of the agents caused the applause from all the citizens who had stopped to try to help Remedios, who has thanked the Local Police of Seville and the agent who performed the maneuver for saving his life. “He is my guardian angel”the woman added excitedly.

