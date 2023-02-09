During afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange on February 8, the share price of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, fell nearly 8% to $99.37, reducing the company’s capital by $100 billion, the agency reported. Reuters on Thursday, February 9th.

In the evening, the situation at the auction changed, the shares rose by 0.18% to $99.55.

According to the agency, the jumps were provoked by a mistake by the company in advertising the new Bard chatbot. The presentation did not provide details on when and how the chatbot will appear in the main search function.

In addition, Google posted a GIF video of the Bard presentation on Twitter and noted that the system will help simplify complex topics, but did not provide further details on this topic. To the question: “What new discoveries of the James Webb Space Telescope can I tell my 9-year-old child about?”, The bot provided several answers. Among them was the claim that the telescope was used to take the first pictures of planets outside the solar system, but that the pictures were actually taken by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope.

The mistakes of the company’s innovation are explained by the fact that Google is trying to present the chat as quickly as possible against the backdrop of competition with other players in the market.

On the same day, Izvestia’s technology columnist Ivan Chernousov revealed a feature of the sensational ChatGPT neural network. According to him, ChatGPT is a neural network that analyzes a user’s request and gives the most relevant response. This development poses a danger to the business of not only all search engines, but also voice assistants.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence bot developed by OpenAI. He knows how to conduct a conversation, give answers to questions asked, as well as edit, create computer code and even poems and songs.