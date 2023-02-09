A monologue in which Paola Egonu frees herself of all the burdens that she has shouldered over the years as a professional volleyball player and symbol of the Italian national team. After addressing the issue of racism head-on, the Italian champion lets herself go and faces the criticisms that have been leveled at her from many quarters: “I have been accused of victimhood and of having no respect for my country and this only for having told bad experiences I’ve had – says Egonu -. But I love Italy and I wear the blue shirt with pride, which for me is the most beautiful in the world”.



01:01