The interface of “Google” was decorated with a drawing that embodies the Sudanese musician as she plays the oud instrument, wearing the popular blue dress, and holding a musical “note” in her hand.

Asma Hamza, who left our world in 2018, was among the winners of the “The Great Night of Destiny” music competition on July 17, 1997, according to what Google wrote.

He added that this victory was a turning point in the life of the Sudanese musician, who was born in 1932, and contributed to giving her appreciation and interest in a male-dominated field.

Asmaa loved music from a young age and dreamed of becoming a singer one day, but her vocal cords did not help her achieve her dream, so she started whistling.

And when her father heard her whistling rhythmically, he borrowed her a lute, similar to a musical lute, but with fewer advantages, so that the daughter could practice music.

And Asmaa Hamza taught herself how to play the songs she hears on the oud to her passion.

Her father was supportive of her from the beginning, but he was among the few, especially since it was not socially acceptable at that time in Sudan for women to be creative in music.

Asmaa remembers that the first melodies she played were in secret.

With her experience and skill in composing, Asma produced melodies for many talented artists in the Arab world, and became one of the first female composers in Sudan.

In 1946, she became one of the first women to be formally trained to play the oud.