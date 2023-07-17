Surprise! The recent winner of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, Ricardo Rondón, has earned the affection of the viewing public by becoming the great chef of the first season of the Latina reality show. Since then, there is no doubt that job opportunities have been increasing. The production of “Magaly TV, the firm” even contacted the journalist so that he can participate in the new segment of the popular ‘Urraca’, “La casa de Magaly”. The expectation of the celebrities who will be part of the reality show continues to grow and Medina will soon announce the complete list.

What did Ricardo Rondón say about participating in “La casa de Magaly”?

In an interview with the newspaper El Popular, Ricardo Rondon He exclusively revealed the details of his conversation with the show’s producer. Rondón affirms that he does not know Magaly Medina closely and that belonging to the segment would be the perfect opportunity to do so.

“Yes, of course. Patrick (I call) called me. If he does, it is because Magaly knows (…). We have met Magaly on occasion, but we have never talked. Spaces and times occur when they have to happen. Probably , take the time to talk to her. You don’t know what can happen”he maintained at the beginning.

After facing Karina Calmet, Ricardo Rondón was awarded the pot of “the great chef” for the first season. Photo: Latin Capture.

What was Ricardo Rondón’s response to the proposal for “La casa de Magaly”?

Despite the fact that Rondón ‘Tolón Tolón’ assured that he would be “a crazy calato” in the Medina space, he rejected the invitation to the television space.

“Probably, I would have been a crazy person, but I’m going to tell you that I was going to have fun. I still appreciate that they took the time to think about me,” ended.

Ricardo Rondón did not want to belong to “The great chef: celebrities”, but he changed his mind. Photo: Composition LR/Latina Shot

