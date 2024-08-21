Google is making it easier toaccess data saved on Chromeallowing users to access passwords, bookmarks and addresses with a simple sign-in to their Google account. This new feature eliminates the need to manually activate the Chrome Syncmaking the browsing experience even more fluid and intuitive. After the successful launch on iOS last year, the new feature will soon be available on Android and desktop.

Google’s change is intended to make Chrome more convenient to use, offering users the ability to sync their information simply by signing into the browser with their Google account. Once signed in, they can send open tabs from one device to another and use saved passwords on any device linked to their account.

It is important to note that this feature is not mandatory: those who prefer not to connect their browsing data to their Google Account can continue to use Chrome without signing in. However, to save history and open tabs to your Google Account, you will need to activate the option separately.

Here’s how the new automatic sync works

Claire Charron, Chrome product manager, explained that this evolution reflects the expectations of today’s users, who want fast and secure access to their data: “Today, users increasingly expect to be able to access their data with a simple login, and to be able to protect it just as easily when they log out,” Charron wrote in the official announcement. “That’s why we’re continuing to evolve our sync model, making it more in line with modern expectations.”

At the moment, Google has not yet announced a specific date for the release of this new feature on Android and desktop, inviting users to stay updated for further news. Just as a few days ago it had not announced the date of Android 15, which however could arrive quite soon.

