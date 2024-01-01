Thousands of people (5,000, according to the Civil Guard) have parked their cars, vans and caravans and have set up their tents, stages and stalls selling beers, tomatoes, cheeses and t-shirts on the Fuente Álamo speed circuit, far from from the urban area and surrounded by mountains, which they accessed on Saturday afternoon after breaking the lock on the main door of the premises.

This illegal party is a kind of remix of the 'rave' that was held last year in Granada and that in 2024 has chosen an area surrounded by mountains to dance, smoke and drink “without disturbing anyone” and without obeying anyone's rules. because “this is the festival of freedom,” says a young man who has arrived from Santa Pola, with a refined accent that does not at all clash in a place where it seems that there is room for everyone. Because what you see most at the 'rave' is sexual diversity, languages, cultures and also many improvised trash cans and many signs indicating that the cleanliness of the area must be respected. And this is perhaps what worries the residents of the circuit. «We will have to see how they leave all this when they leave. Then we will know if they bother.

The Civil Guard itself admits that the atmosphere is “calm.” María and Juan Pedro, a couple from Fuente Álamo, now grandparents, attest to this, who came to the circuit because they like the party and wanted to see the one being held on the outskirts of their municipality.

Although the average age of attendees is between 20 and 30, Cama, from Barcelona, ​​is 43 and is enchanted by the dry landscape of Fuente Álamo. For him it is a privilege to live in a place like this and he intends to stay here until the end, which many place after Kings. He has his truck parked in a good place and inside it he has all of his belongings. He cannot pay rent in Catalonia and that is why he lives in the vehicle that he brought to a party about which he was notified by WhatsApp.

Arriving from Cádiz, a biker claims that he came to Fuente Álamo in a van with the motorcycle inside and even brought with him the butane to cook with. He goes from 'rave' to 'rave' and assures that on the circuit there are many familiar faces from large mass parties that are held throughout Europe. He found out about the party at the Fuente Álamo circuit while working in France and here he is willing to receive 2024 without anyone telling him how he has to dress to enter a venue. “There are no rules here” because, he assures, “everyone knows what they have to do.”

The surroundings of the circuit.





In the surroundings there is no police force but a row of cars, vans, caravans and cars and music, a lot of music, while the smell of the festivals is in the air. On every corner there is an improvised stage and a DJ giving everything since Friday night, when the early risers arrived. The Civil Guard detected them this Sunday at noon.

In the City Council and the Government Delegation, the emergence of this “illegal 'rave'” has caused “enormous concern, not knowing how to act to stop it.” It is expected that starting Tuesday the Security Forces will begin to identify and report attendees within the facility.

Inside the enclosure, which has become a kind of improvised parking lot, there are women with bare chests wearing 'body paint', to dogs of all breeds, including some dangerous ones, loose and roaming around the circuit.

The good weather, with lots of sun and mild temperatures in Fuente Álamo, is serving as a speaker for a macro camping trip without permits that continues to attract followers through WhatsApp. Around one in the afternoon, the atmosphere was already somewhat charged and more than one person began to be bothered by the presence of the press.