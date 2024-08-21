In the game we once again follow the adventures of Henry, who started out as a blacksmith’s son in a quiet town and became an important pawn in the political intrigues of the area in question in the 15th century.

The continuation of the particular First-person RPG set in 1400’s Bohemia, it presents itself as a substantial evolution of the excellent basis proposed in the progenitor, proving to be broader, denser and better in every aspect, starting obviously from the more advanced technological base.

As promised yesterday during Opening Night Live, Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver have released a new and long gameplay video Of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 which in approximately 25 minutes illustrates in detail the features of the new chapter.

An evolution in every field

Here too we are faced with a first-person action RPG that is very much focused on exploration and narration, which has as its main element a notable adherence to the realistic historical reconstruction of settings, costumes and events of the time.

This makes the open world created by Warhorse particularly interesting and something different from everything else.

In the video we follow some moments of the game, starting from a mission that sees Henry go in search of two soldiers to add to his faction, which is planning guerrilla actions against Sigismund, considered the usurper of the throne of Bohemia.

As we can see, beyond the main track given at the beginning of the quest, the development of this is decidedly free, with the possibility of exploring the vast open world and interact with various characters.

The first mission already demonstrates the particular spirit of the series, which in addition to drama also offers situations with a certain humour.

The combat system feels improved and more dynamic, and overall the gameplay feels more paced, with more complexity in the relationships between choices and consequences, with the world reacting in some way to our actions.

The video is commented directly by the developers, explaining different aspects and features of the game. To learn more about it, we refer you to our new hands-on review of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 at Gamescom 2024.