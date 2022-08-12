wrong and cmiss google chrome tabs on android It’s something that happens to us more than we want to admit, but Is there a way to recover all those things that you assured that you would see one day and they stayed there accumulating RAM to steal from your system.

During his last update, Google Chrome added a function to be able to recover the tabs in a simple wayin addition to a process with fewer steps to facilitate the user who requires a tool of this type.

Google Chrome for Android continues to add features | Source: Google

To restore all the tabs in bulk and not individually as is usually done in both the web and mobile versions, simply you have to write in the address bar “chrome://flags” and press send. With this, all tabs will be restored as they were in the last session before they were manually closed, either on purpose or by mistake.

In addition to this method, it is still possible to restore tabs manually and individually as usualjust enough open the navigation menu and in it select the option to restore the last closed tab.

