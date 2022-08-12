United States | A Trump supporter tried to break into an FBI office in Ohio

The man ran away and refused to surrender. The man died from police bullets.

Armed a man tried to break into the FBI office on Thursday in Cincinnati, USA, reports AFP and Reuters. The man’s actions triggered an alarm, after which he fled the scene in a car.

The man had an AR-15 type rifle and a nail gun.

According to the FBI, officials tried to negotiate with the suspect, but he did not surrender. The chase ended in the countryside. According to the FBI, both the officer and the suspect fired after the gunman stopped. A man was killed by police bullets in a corn field.

Suspect is of The New York Times including a 42-year-old man. Based on the videos, on January 5, 2021, he has gathered together the former president of the United States Donald Trump’s with supporters in Washington DC. The next day, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. NBC’s according to information, the man was present on Capitol Hill at the time.

CNN’s according to the man had published a message on social media on the same day and said that he had tried to attack the FBI. At the same time, the man had urged others to a revolution-type war. The message has been published after the hacking attempt took place.

The police are investigating the man’s motive for the attempted break-in.

Case drew attention as it came just days after the FBI searched Trump’s mansion. A possible connection between the cases is not known.

The FBI has been the target of threats since the FBI searched Trump’s mansion.