Technology, and more specifically messaging apps like WhatsApp, have greatly helped communication between people in terms of the ease and speed with which you can send a message to another person, regardless of whether they are thousands of kilometers away from you. .

There are innumerable advantages that these types of platforms offer, since before sending the same message cost a lot of time and even money, and now it consists of just clicking a button. WhatsApp has more than 2.7 billion users around the worldwhich places it as the number one app of this type, and to do so it must offer the best to the people who use it every day.

That’s why every now and then we learn about news and new projects that Meta is working on to introduce into its app. Now it’s the turn of the mythical function that indicated that someone was replying to your message, where the “typing…” message appeared at the top of the chat.

This tool was very useful to know that someone was answering you, And although it might have gotten on your nerves because your mother spent 10 minutes “writing…” and then just said, What’s up?, it’s an important indicator.

As we told you a few weeks ago, This tool is not going to disappear completely, but there will be a change in the designwhere the word “typing…” will disappear from where it has always been within the chats, since it will continue to be displayed like this on the main page of the app.

But now on the devices of users who have the latest WhatsApp update installed This notice will appear at the bottom of the chat with a three-point animation They move as if they were writing.

As a novelty, this remodeled function will also show when someone is sending you an audio, but this time, the three dots are changed to a microphone iconso you know that what you are going to receive is an audio. This change will apply to both individual and group chats.