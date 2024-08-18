Ciudad Juarez.– This morning, 270 people have registered to enter the State Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) 3, for family visits in areas 1, 2 and new admission.

The Penitentiary Security Directorate has reinforced the inspection of visitors since the beginning of the week and there is now more rigor in the review of food and objects that are allowed to be brought in for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PPLs), reported a prison commander.

From early on, a group of adults began to arrive to live with their family members, everything was calm, the interviewee said.

Custodial staff also maintain extraordinary surveillance outside the Cereso, supported by agents from the various specialized groups of the SSPE.