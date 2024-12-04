The Supreme Court magistrate Ángel Hurtado, who is investigating the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, has decided Do not charge Pilar Sánchez Acera “for now”the Moncloa advisor who sent the former Madrid PSOE leader Juan Lobato the email about the confession of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s boyfriend.

Hurtado has issued an order in which he rejects the petition of Manos Cleans and the Madrid Bar Association, represented as popular accusations in the case, who had requested that Sánchez Acera was cited as under investigation after the statement last Friday by the former leader of the PSOE-M.

The instructor indicates that he does not consider it appropriate “for the moment, to grant such a request” as the report on the dumping of Lobato’s cell phone is pendingwhich has to be prepared by the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard (UCO) and which will be decisive. “It seems more prudent to wait for the result of said expertise, to, based on it, agree on what is appropriate,” he explains.

Last Friday the former leader of the PSOE-M He handed over his cell phone and the notarial record to the judge. which accounts for the messages exchanged with Sánchez Acera on March 14.

In that conversation, whoever was an advisor to the now minister Óscar López sent him the email in which the defense of businessman Alberto González Amador recognizes that his client defrauded the Treasury and offers a pact to prosecutor Julián Salto.

According to the conversation, Juan Lobato asks him if that “has been published anywhere.” “Because it arrives, the media has it,” answers Sánchez Acera, who then adds: “Let’s see it. So that you have more support (sic). If so. I’ll tell you. If not. You have her in the rear.”

“Yes, please. It’s good to explain at the press conference with your own letter. But I need it telling where I get it from. Because if not, it seems that the Prosecutor’s Office (sic) has given it to me,” says Lobato in another message, at 8:44 a.m.. An hour later, Sánchez Acera sends him a link from a media outlet that had already published that information.