Wink at Sainz?

Nothing but an about face. Audi has completed the acquisition of the shares to take over the Sauber team, which will continue to make the chassis of the cars of the Four Circles company starting from 2026, always at the Hinwil headquarters (the engines will instead be made in Neuberg).

As anticipated by motorsport-total.com and confirmed by F1-insider.com manager Andreas Seidl in Jeddah yesterday he gave a speech to the team in which Audi's decisive and final step in purchasing Sauber was confirmed. It is not yet clear whether Audi will get 100% of the shares or whether 25% will remain with the Swedish heir of Tetra Pak Finn Rausing.

Audi is one of the possible destinations of Carlos Sainz, who will leave Ferrari at the end of 2024 to make room for Lewis Hamilton. The Spanish driver is 'in a hurry' to define his future according to what Helmut Marko declared and Audi's confirmation of the purchase of Sauber is an additional certainty for Sainz and his entourage when a decision needs to be made “which team offers the greatest guarantee of having a car capable of fighting for the title”.