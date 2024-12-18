Since his arrival at Twitter, now known as For now it is not working very well, since the exodus of X is undeniable, and as the data shows, users are connecting to this platform less and less.

Little by little, X has been adding functions with the aim of “improving the user experience”, highlighting, for example, the recently released free version of its Grok Artificial Intelligence (AI), with You can create very realistic images of celebrities. Another of Musk’s proposals was to create a Tinder-type dating application called X Dating, however, it has never materialized.

Now, the owner of believes that it would be “interesting” to develop its own email servicealthough this would lead to the question of how “messaging works in general.” Or at least that’s what he hinted at. to the proposal raised by applications researcher Nima Owji.

Owji, who regularly provides information about the platform, has acknowledged in his personal profile that having an @x.com email address “is the only thing” that could prevent him from using Gmail.

Interesting. We need to rethink how messaging, including email, works overall. https://t.co/6wZAslJLTc

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2024

The idea has not displeased its followers, and some have even acknowledged having changed more popular services such as Gmail for Proton for privacy, a request that a couple of them have raised in the response thread.

The best thing about email is that it is a universal management system and compatible with everything, so no need to download a new app, enter a contact or connect with someone“This person also noted. Musk, for his part, said that “that is exactly” what the development team had planned to do with this next service, of which he has not provided any more clues and although he has not confirmed anything, In the past the tycoon has mentioned Xmail, so it would surely be called that.