Unicorn Overlord by Vanillaware and Atlus has sold more than 500,000 copies. The announcement was made with the classic trailer of press quotes, in the Japanese case, uploaded to YouTube about nine days ago, but only made public today.

So we can assume that Unicorn Overlord has sold even more in the meantime. Or the video may have been activated when sales exceeded 500,000 copies.

The data has not been divided by platformstherefore refers to overall sales on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series