Unicorn Overlord by Vanillaware and Atlus has sold more than 500,000 copies. The announcement was made with the classic trailer of press quotes, in the Japanese case, uploaded to YouTube about nine days ago, but only made public today.
So we can assume that Unicorn Overlord has sold even more in the meantime. Or the video may have been activated when sales exceeded 500,000 copies.
The data has not been divided by platformstherefore refers to overall sales on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series
A great game
In our review we told you that “Unicorn Overlord is an RPG jewel: a long-lived, refined and satisfying strategy game that, for good measure, is also enchanting to look at and listen to.” We then specified that “It's not a perfect game, but Vanillaware came damn close, even managing to reinvent a genre that is underrepresented and still has a lot to say.” In short, it's definitely worth playing, because we're talking about another Vanillware hub.
