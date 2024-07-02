The opinion of the DG of Ducati Corse

The Assen weekend marked the team’s farewell Pramac to Ducati. Paolo Campinoti’s structure has accepted Yamaha’s offer and for the next seven years will bring to the track the satellite M1s that will be factory bikes in all respects. The owner said he made his decision when he saw the Ducati box cheering for Enea Bastianini’s overtaking of Jorge Martin at the last corner at Mugello.

Campinoti also said that Ducati choosing Marc Márquez as official rider for the next two years in place of Jorge Martin, he has renounced the philosophy that sees the Borgo Panigale company raise young riders and then promote them to the factory team.

“The whole world wanted it to go this way – he said Luigi Dall’Igna to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP regarding Pramac’s farewell – I thank Paolo so much for all the work done together. The idea for 2025 is to have 3 GP25s on the track and 3 GP24s. We have not denied our philosophy by choosing Marquez because at the same time we bring Fermin Aldeguer to MotoGP in whom we believe a lot to make him follow the same path as Bagnaia, Bastianini and Martin. It was clear that we could keep a rider between Marquez, Martin and Bastianini, but it is not Marquez’s fault if we lost Pramac. We chose Marc and the other riders went to the competition”.