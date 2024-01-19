The federal capital leads in the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants, with 183, well above the country's average (18)

Brasília has already registered 5,163 cases of dengue in the first two weeks of 2024. It is behind only Minas Gerais (10,816), São Paulo (6,516) and Paraná (5,517), states that are much more populous than the DF. However, the federal capital leads in the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants: 183. It is 10 times the country's average (18).

Read more about dengue:

The Federal District also has the highest number of hospitalizations due to the disease: 344, almost 1/4 of the total (1,468) of hospitalizations in Brazil in 2024. The data are from the Ministry of Health and were updated until Wednesday (June 17, 2024 ). They can be accessed at this link.

Here is the top 10 most dengue cases in 2024:

Minas Gerais – 10,816;

– 10,816; São Paulo – 6,516;

– 6,516; Paraná – 5,517;

– 5,517; Federal District – 5,163;

– 5,163; Rio de Janeiro – 2,916;

– 2,916; Goiás – 2,336;

– 2,336; Holy Spirit – 1,094;

– 1,094; Amazon – 974;

– 974; Santa Catarina – 952;

– 952; Mato Grosso do Sul – 538;

– 538; total in the country – 38,179.

Here is the top 10 most dengue cases per 100,000 inhabitants:

Federal District – 183.28;

– 183.28; Minas Gerais – 52.66;

– 52.66; Paraná – 48.21;

– 48.21; Goiás – 33.11;

– 33.11; Holy Spirit – 28.54;

– 28.54; Amazon – 24.71;

– 24.71; Mato Grosso do Sul – 19.52;

– 19.52; Rio de Janeiro – 18.16;

– 18.16; São Paulo – 14.67;

– 14.67; Acre – 16.02;

– 16.02; country average – 18.80.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 5 people died from dengue in 2024, two of them in the Federal District. Another 27 are under investigation (4 in the federal capital).

O GDF (Government of the Federal District) had announced on January 12 that Brasília is experiencing a dengue epidemic. On Thursday (18 January), new actions to combat the disease were announced:

cars “ smoke ”, a vehicle for applying insecticide against mosquitoes, will be distributed across different areas of the capital;

provision of tents for testing, treatment of mild cases and guidance for the population in the RAs (Administrative Regions) of the DF – the spaces will operate from 7am to 7pm for the next 45 days.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 18.jan.2024 Brasília has more than 5,000 confirmed cases of dengue; in the image, employees hired by the government of the Federal District clean public areas to avoid the accumulation of stagnant water

DENGUE

The period from November to May is usually the period with the highest dengue transmission. The accumulation of stagnant water contributes to the proliferation of mosquitoes and further spread of the disease. The main symptoms are considered:

intense and continuous abdominal pain;

persistent vomiting;

accumulation of liquids;

lethargy and/or irritability, and;

mucosal bleeding;

Mosquito infestation is reduced by eliminating breeding sites. Reservoirs and any places that can accumulate water must always be completely covered, preventing the Aedes aegypti mosquito from laying its eggs.

Protection against bites is necessary mainly throughout the day, as mosquitoes bite mainly during the morning.