It’s been over a year since Oscar winner Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital for a “medical complication” that he has kept under the strictest discretion, until now. The 56-year-old actor has revealed new details of an illness that led him to spend more than 20 days in a hospital in Atlanta (Georgia) and of which, he admits, he does not remember anything. It was this Monday, July 1, 2024, in front of a group of fans who listened attentively to the actor’s words on a street in Phoenix (Arizona): “Look, on April 11 of last year, I had a severe headache, I asked my boyfriend to come and see me.” [su asistente] an ibuprofen… I was unconscious for 20 days.”

Foxx says he was in Atlanta, Georgia, when he was hospitalized, but that his daughter Corinne, with whom he is close, and his sister, Deidra Dixon, were the ones who rushed him to “the first neurologist they found.” The diagnosis took a while to be known, until one of the doctors told them that “something is going on up there.” The actor was unconscious at all times and has avoided revealing more details about the incident in recent months. In fact, in the new video, when he realizes that one of his fans is recording the testimony he is giving them ―and that has gone around the world on social media―, Foxx decides not to continue with the explanation. “I won’t say it on camera,” he quickly adds.

Neither the Oscar-winning actor – for his role in Rayin 2005―, neither his family has given details of the actor’s illness, either in the rehabilitation process, or already recovered. Even so, Foxx himself revealed exactly a year ago, in July 2023, that his family was then preparing for the worst. “I went through something that I thought would never, ever happen,” he shared then on his Instagram account, where he has more than 17 million followers. In the video, Foxx was very emotional: “I know a lot of people were waiting for an update, but to be honest, I didn’t want you to see me like this, with tubes all over my body, not knowing if I was going to survive.” In addition, the actor took the opportunity to thank all his fans, who had shown concern since his admission: “A billion thanks to everyone. It’s been a long road, but all the prayers, good people and God helped me.” The video reached more than a million views in just a few hours. I like.

The actor was urgently hospitalized on April 11, 2023, when he was in the middle of filming his latest film, Back In Actionwhich will be released in November 2024, and where he shares the lead role with Cameron Diaz. It was his daughter Corinne who made the news public then: “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Fortunately, thanks to quick action and great care, he is now on the road to recovery.” In addition, the first-born asked for “privacy throughout the rehabilitation process,” since Foxx is one of the most recognized faces in Hollywood, after having participated in 80 films during his career, among which stand out recognized titles such as Django Unchained (2012), or Spider-Man: No Way Home (2024).

The release of the new film, produced by the Netflix platform, is especially eagerly awaited by moviegoers, due to Cameron Diaz’s return to the big screen. The actress, 51, announced a decade ago that she was retiring from the world of acting after her last role in 2014, in a version of Anniewhere she also shared the set with Foxx. In fact, both actors share a special friendship. She herself confessed in June 2022 on her Instagram account that she would not have returned to the big screen if it weren’t for the actor: “Only you could get me back into action.”