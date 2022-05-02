Thirty-four days later, Sinisa Mihajlovic finally returns home – to Rome – to enjoy the family for a few days. The Bologna coach has recently come out of the Sant’Orsola Hospital where he was hospitalized since March 29 to fight a possible onset linked to leukemia. In short, hospitalization ended with the values ​​and analyzes that gave good and comforting signals. After more than a month of treatment, the Bologna coach will spend a few days with his loved ones and then return to Bologna and Casteldebole to his boys, the ones he led remotely and who have been unbeaten in six games.

Undefeated

The beginning of all this “second half” has a date: on March 26, Sinisa Mihajlovic unexpectedly convenes a press conference in which he says he still has to undergo some treatment for some alarm bells that could bring him back to the nightmare he started in July 2019, when he was first hospitalized to fight acute myeloid leukemia. Three days after that announcement, the Bologna coach enters the hospital and immediately – through his club – releases a video in which he talks to the team amidst laughter, smiles, obviously strong themes and also a sentence in which the Serbian coach says that “I won’t give up an inch and I know you will too. And I know I’ll win this time too”. It was, on that day, on the eve of the match that Bologna was to play at San Siro against Milan. The match ended 0-0 and for which Mihajlovic – constantly connected remotely via video and earphones with her staff – then congratulated everyone by saying “I’m proud of you”. Since that day, Bologna United (led on the bench by Miroslav Tanjga and Emilio De Leo) got back on the road and never lost a match, then against Sampdoria, Juventus, Udinese, Inter and Roma. Ten points in 6 games. “They don’t let me out here anymore because they say that without me you will never lose” he said last Thursday to the team who had visited him under the window of Sant’Orsola as had happened on 15 September 2019 after winning in Brescia. “Sunday you lose, so I go out. Or no, that’s okay …”. Bologna did not lose at the Olimpico against Mourinho and he, Sinisa, left Sant’Orsola today. Bologna United can embrace each other again: physically it will happen in a few days, but it is as if the embrace has never ended.