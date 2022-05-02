Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Starting next Thursday and for three days, doctors from the International Flying Doctors of Mercy League (Mercy Flying Doctors International League) will be in the syndicate of San Blas and in the municipal seat of El Fuerte to provide their professional services altruistically and with the sole interest of restoring the health of people with limited economic resources.

In El Fuerte, by Miguel Hidalgo Boulevard, without number, in the Centro neighborhood, gynecology, pediatrics, dental, podiatry, orthopedics, plastic surgery, general medicine, clinical laboratory, nutrition and iridology services will be provided.

In San Blas, pediatrics, podiatry, physiotherapy, ophthalmology, dental and general medicine.

In response to the health protocols for Covid-19, to be attended, it is requested to come with a face mask and proof of anticovid vaccination.