In Brazil, a cow from the nelore race It became “the most expensive in the world”. At 53 months, Viatina-19 IVF Mara Móveis makes history again and, in an auction, 33% of his property was auctioned for 6.99 million reais (more than 5 billion Colombian pesos).

With this value, the final projection of the specimen is 21 million reais, more than $4 million. The buyer was Nelore HRO, from Arandu (SP), which became a partner of Casa Branca Agropastoril and Agropecuária Napemo, which each owned 50% of the animal.

Already in May 2022, Viatina-19 FIV Mara Móveis had begun to mark its path of transcendence, when Napemo, its owner decided to sell 50% of his property for almost 4 million reais to Casa Branca Agropastoril. On that occasion, it was also a record for the breed.

It was already possible to verify that Viatina-19 was an animal distinguished by its biotype and racial beauty

“Fantastic feeling of fulfilling our commitment to share Viatina-19 genetics with HRO, a livestock project with a fantastic history,” said Fabiana Marques Borrelli, director of Casa Branca Agropastoril.

The hut, where the animal was born, is located in Nova Iguaçu de Goiás, in the north of that state. its owner, Silvestre Coelho Filho, He said that shortly after the cow was born “it was already possible to verify that Viatina-19 was an animal distinguished by its biotype and racial beauty.” In this sense, “with only 8 months, Viatina-19 has already won its first prize at Expoinel Goiás, which indicates the success it would have”, said Coelho.

In history, the Nelore breed originated in the region of the same name in India, especially on the South coast, in the province of Madras. It was in Brazil where they began to call him Nelore, as a synonym of Ongole, to an important ethnic group introduced from there.

The most expensive cow in the world Photo: Instagram: Viatina_19

In general, they are vigorous-looking animals and with great muscular and body development; its color varies from white to silvery gray, including bellowing in black, presenting the muzzle, the skin around the eyes, ears, horns, tail and black hooves. In Brazil it has been used for the creation of the Simbrasil synthetic race that combines this breed with the Simmental, as well as the Canchim breed that combines the Charolais with Nelore. It is raised in areas where high rusticity is required.

On their Instagram account, the owners celebrated the record: “A great animal is made with work and dedication, with a focus path to follow. A great record is the merit of teamwork, congratulations”.

Before the auction, cabin technicians celebrated the sale of the animal on social networks. “Today is a day full of emotions that will remain etched in our memory. Viatina 19 came to change our lives, I, who had just left the university and unsure of the decisions I had to make, ended up immersing myself in this world of Nelore, where I was received so well”.

Today I have one of the greatest opportunities I could have in this life: working with the most complete and desired female of today.

And he added: “I met incredible people and I fell in love with each process, Viatina 19 showed me that there was my place, where I fit in. Today I have one of the greatest opportunities I could have in this life: working with the most complete and desired female Today, but everything goes far beyond that, I’m talking about love, dedication and passion! Viatina 19 came to revolutionize and now its new chapter begins and I’m sure it will be incredible”, described a team veterinarian.

“I grew up with animals and with this magical interaction I became a veterinarian and passionate about livestock. I have been working in the area for many years, living incredible professional experiences and in 2022, through a great friend, I received the invitation to intensify our alliance and give special advice for a project called Viatina 19, I accepted the challenge, what I did not know is that there much more than a livestock project was being born, an explosion of feelings and results,” said another veterinary technician.

Finally, he explained: “Viatina 19 breaking records in income, media movement, search for technical information from breeders here in Brazil and abroad, feelings that it is an animal with wonderful racial beauty, indisputable pedigree and I dare say with an evolved soul as well.”

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

