Four members of the Cuban men’s soccer team left the concentration after the team’s first game in the CONCACAF Gold Cup (0-1 defeat against Guatemala), held this Tuesday in Miami, United States.

The Cuban journalist Francys Romero advanced the information on Wednesday, which was later reported by other reporters and even by the state sports newspaper Jit.

The four soccer players are Roberney Caballero, Carlos Denilson Morales, Neisser Sandó and Jassael Herrera, who apparently fled due to the conditions they live in their country.

Cuban soccer players flee in the United States

Cuban soccer players who fled in Miami. Photo: Francys Romero’s Twitter

None of the soccer players showed up for the flight from Miami to Houston (southern United States), where the Cuban team has its second group match in a few days.

The selection has not explained how it will cover these absences on the bench for the next clashes in the Gold Cup. Some thirty elite athletes from Cuba have left the national concentrations taking advantage of trips abroad in 2023.

In recent years there have been several hundred, according to official media. The serious economic difficulties that Cubans have been suffering for more than two years have fueled an unprecedented exodus on the island.

Only last year, 313,000 nationals arrived irregularly at the southern border of the US. To this is added, in the case of athletes, the problems they have to go abroad and sign for foreign clubs, where they can earn much more than in the national competitions of his country during his short working life.

In the official media these abandonments are usually collected as “serious indiscipline” and even “betrayals”.

🔴 | Four Cuban soccer players left the concentration of the national team after the defeat of #Cuba against Guatemala, last night: These are Roberney Caballero, Neisser Sandó, Jassael Herrera and Denilson Milanés. pic.twitter.com/OLBbwQHSFW — Alexander Ramírez Tápanes (@ramirez_tapanes) June 28, 2023

The Cuban team opened with a defeat in the Gold Cup this Tuesday against Guatemala and on Saturday it faces the revelation of group D, Guadalupe. The meeting of the Caribbean Lions with Canada, the theoretical favorite of the group, is scheduled for next Tuesday.

EFE