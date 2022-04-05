Golf | Tiger Woods still pledges his decision whether or not to play in the Masters: “I’ll make a in-game decision”

Of the world’s top players, only Phil Mickelson will miss the 86th time to play the Masters.

Golf season the first major competition Masters is a sure sign of spring and brings almost all the best players in the world to the same field.

About top players Phil Mickelson take a break and skip the Masters for the first time in 28 years. Mickelson lost his partners after criticizing the organizers of the PGA Tour for a professional golf tour in an interview for his greed.

Instead Tiger Woods may be involved in the opening round of the Masters on Thursday. The final round of the competition will be played on Sunday.

Woods suffered several injuries to his back and legs in a car accident a year and two months ago in Los Angeles.

Woods tested his play on the hilly course of Augusta National Golf again on Monday and hit the balls in the practice area. Woods’ training tour was followed by a large number of people on Monday.

Woods has also wore the green winner of the Masters five times in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.

There are the most wins With Jack Nicklaus, which is six times the Masters number one. The absent Mickelson won the Masters in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

“I’m making a in-game solution,” Woods, 46, said of playing for the Masters website.

On professional courses, players are not allowed to use a golf cart while playing.

Year then the Masters ended up winning the Japanese player for the first time when Hideki Matsuyama defeated the American with one stroke Will Zalatorisin.

Matsuyma cashed in on a win of more than $ 2 million. This season he has suffered from neck ailments.

Masters the surprising nature is that it has many favorites, but the winner is still hard to guess in advance.

In pre-weighing, they make up the top ten in the race Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick and Colin Morikawa.

The top ten is the U.S. winner: Rahm is Spanish, Smith is Australian and Fitzpatrick is English.

However, a demanding field requires experience, a good shot and, above all, a hard mental edge.

“Masters have to play with their own strengths and only rely on themselves,” Morikawa said at the competition press conference.

Morikawa was only two months old when Woods won his first Masters title in 1997.

“When Tiger last won in 2019, I watched his game catch his nose on the TV screen with my fellow students,” recalled Morikawa, who is leaving for her third Masters.

In 2020, he won the PGA Championship and last year also his first attempt at The Open at Royal St. George’s in the UK.

There are no Finnish players in the Masters this year. The competition is played for the 86th time.