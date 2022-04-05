War Russia-Ukraine, “the US base in Aviano is also in Putin’s sights”

There war in Ukraine continues unabated. The 41st night of bombing it began with the anti-aircraft sirens that rang out in almost every region. They weren’t spared either Kiev And Lviv. The feeling is that Putin want to give a clear signal to the West and that he is no longer willing to negotiate. In confirmation of this – we read in Libero – come the words of a ex mistro of Foreign Affairs Russian, which is now in charge of disarmament. It is one of the largest experts of proliferation nuclear of the world.

“Having hit – explains Sokov and brings him back Libero – not so much the men of the Services but also the men oligarchs was a gift to Putin. People hate them and even the Tsar does not like them. But now the sanctions will bring the oligarchs back to invest in village, provoking the Russian president even more. We are in perfect storm, Putin is increasingly enveloped by the syndrome of Peter the Great and this can lead him to crush the button from the atomic bomb. Just the idea that Biden do you think regime change can lead to any reaction. And among the atomic targets there is also one in Italy: this is the US base of Aviano“.

Read also:

“Russian gas, ahead until 2023 (at least). The indignation does not stop the import

What are war crimes? After the Bucha massacre, what is Putin at risk?

Hungary, Serbia and … France? The war in Ukraine rewards pro-Russian-sovereignists

Elections France, Macron towards victory: the only embankment to the right of Le Pen

Carol Maltesi and the mystery of the missing money: “It wasn’t Davide Fontana”

Lockdown, the former cts: “They destroyed the production”. Now who answers?

Piazza Fontana, historical exclusive: the “lost” song that tells the massacre

The appeal of the poet Franco Arminio to Pope Francis: leave immediately for Kiev. VIDEO

BPER Banca, with Confagricoltura to support the members

Dentsu Italia brings together its creative agencies in a benefit company

Economy, Bonomi (Confindustria): “In 2022, GDP will drop below 2%”