Golf | Matilda Castren is leaving the top ten for the closing day of the LPGA Tour opening race

Castren has a trip of five strokes instead of a fifth before the final round in Orlando.

Matilda Castren held its position in the top ten in the third round of the opening season of the LPGA Tour. Castren toured Lake Nona on Saturday with 71 strokes and will leave for Sunday’s final round of the overall result -6.

In Orlando, Florida, the weather was anything but good.

“It was terrible weather and really cold. I played almost the whole round with my beanie on. Sometimes there was also water in the horizontal, so compared to that, I’m happy with the round,” Castren said in a statement.

Castren made a birdie for the first and third holes. During the final round, in addition to one birdie, two bogies were marked on the card.

“There were a few places left unused, but given the circumstances, this was just a good day. It is good to continue with this for tomorrow [sunnuntaille], so there should be better weather, ”Castren anticipates the final round.

Castren, who is in tenth place in the split, has a good chance of fighting for the top spot on Sunday. Castren has a distance of five strokes instead of a fifth.