There is bad news for fans of Dying Light who hoped to enjoy the next chapter in Italian, and so a few days after the official release, moreover: Techland has in fact made official on social media that the dubbing in our language it will not be present.

A particular choice, to say the least, considering that the first chapter, released in the now distant 2015, did not sell badly in Italy – as, indeed, all over the world. It is of little consolation to know that we are not the only ones: Dying Light 2 it is translated into seventeen languages, but only ten of them will be dubbed.

The fact that the total voice actors hired for the project amounted to 999 people means that there were almost a hundred different voices per language, which is still an important number and tells us that Techland has not really skimped on hiring. What may have been the reasons for the missed Italian dubbing? Tepid interest in our market, severe restrictions during the pandemic or little interest on the consumer side?

Wondering if you? Ll be able to play Dying Light 2 Stay Human in your mother tongue? Well, there? Sa big chance that yes you will, as the game will be available in 17 languages! Fun fact: we needed 999 actors to deliver all lines of dialogues for all the versions. # DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/LObCHaiJy1 – Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 22, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Source: Twitter