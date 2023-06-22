Thursday, June 22, 2023, 12:52 p.m.



Goiko will celebrate ‘free burger day’ in Murcia next Tuesday by giving away 200 hamburgers to the fastest customers. The Madrid hamburger chain has joined the fever of ‘smash burgers’ and will distribute one of the four classes of this that they offer, the Más S-mash. It is a burger with double ‘smash’ meat, bacon, American cheese and grilled onion.

The first 200 customers who come to his store on 27 June at Gran Vía Alfonso X el Sabio, 7, between 7:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. will be able to try this new creation. “Crush the bad vibes with the new non-burgers” is their motto, a campaign starring David Broncano, the presenter of ‘La Resistencia’.

In addition to the hamburger that Goiko will distribute to its customers for free, the new menu includes three other ‘smashs’: Inferno, BB Queen and Don Vito.