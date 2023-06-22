Middle East | Israeli strike kills three Palestinian fighters in West Bank, caught in an ongoing cycle of revenge

While the Israeli armed forces attacked Palestinian fighters with drones, Israeli settlers burned buildings of Palestinian civilians.

Israel carried out an aerial attack on the West Bank on Wednesday, which killed three Palestinian fighters. The news agencies report on it Reuters and AFP.

According to the Israeli armed forces, three fighters had just opened fire near the village of Jalamah, about five kilometers north of the city of Jenin.

The Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas said that two of the dead were jihad fighters and the third was a fighter from the armed wing of the Fatah movement.

The drone strike was rare, as Israel usually only uses drones for reconnaissance.

A child examines a fragment of a missile near the city of Jenin, where an Israeli airstrike killed three Palestinian fighters yesterday.

Impact occurred just hours after Israeli settlers in the West Bank attacked Palestinian towns. They destroyed buildings and burned cars.

Palestinian officials said one Palestinian was killed and another wounded in those attacks.

Israeli police and armed forces idly watched the settlers’ destruction, a representative of a Palestinian village told Reuters.

“The attack was unprecedented and unusual. Because of the darkness, we couldn’t distinguish whether the heavy fire was coming from the soldiers or the settlers,” he said.

The Israeli military claimed the soldiers were there to put out fires and prevent clashes.

Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint in the Palestinian village of Orif in the occupied West Bank today.

Airplane strike and the violence that occurred in connection with it is the latest twist in the tense situation on the West Bank, which has become a continuous cycle of revenge.

The latest attack was in response to a shooting by the Palestinian group Hamas on Tuesday, in which five people were killed and four were wounded.

The shooting was a response to Israel’s Monday raid on Jenin. Seven Palestinians were killed and 90 were wounded in the raid. Seven Israeli soldiers were wounded.

During the past year, at least 174 Palestinians have died in the violence, some of whom have been civilians. In addition to them, 25 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have died.

Although The United States, Egypt, Jordan and the UN have condemned the attacks against the Palestinians in the West Bank, the Israeli leadership has remained firm and even tightened its words.

“We do not accept any kind of provocation against the police or the security forces,” the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on June 18.

Minister of National Security in Netanyahu’s nationalist government Itamar Ben-Gvir in turn demanded even harder action.

“We need a military operation. We have to bring buildings to the ground and perform deliberate killing. That’s how we respond to terrorism,” Ben-Gvir told the Israeli parliament on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Israeli forces destroyed the home of a Palestinian fighter accused of last October’s shooting in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, apparently because of Tuesday’s events.

Demolition of apartments is a typical way for Israel to punish Palestinian fighters. Critics say it is a collective form of punishment.

People look at an apartment demolished by Israel that belonged to a Palestinian accused of last October’s shooting. The photo was taken in the city of Nablus on Thursday.

Israel has occupied Länsiranta since 1967. The UN considers the settlements built by Israel on the territory to be illegal.

Attempts to calm the situation have failed. US-brokered talks between Israel and the Palestinians, which attempted to form a Palestinian state, collapsed in 2014.

Since then, international bodies have urged Israel to stop building new reform settlements in the West Bank, but the requests have fallen on deaf ears.

Netanyahu’s office said on Wednesday that Israel plans to build 1,000 new settlements in the Eli region, where Tuesday’s Hamas shooting took place.