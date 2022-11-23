Sony Santa Monica released a few hours ago the Patch 2.04 from God of War Ragnarok for PS5 and PS4. This is an update that will delight all those players who have run into the bug that prevents them from editing the difficulty levelas it was finally fixed.

In fact, since the launch of the game, several users have reported on the net that they cannot change the difficulty level once the game has started. This means that many of those who regret having chosen a difficulty that is too high or too low for their liking have been forced to start the game over or pause it pending a fix from Santa Monica, which is now finally he has arrived.

Otherwise, the update is limited to addressing an application crash that rarely occurred in Kratos’ weapon menu. The official translated God of War Ragnarok Patch 2.04 Notes are as follows:

General

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to change the difficulty level.

Stability and performance

Fixed a rare application crash that could occur in the weapon menu.

God of War Ragnarok

According to Twisted Voxel, God of War Ragnarok Patch 2.04 weighs heavily 221.4MB on PS5, bringing the total installation size to 84.08 GB. No details however regarding the PS4 version.

Staying on topic, director Eric Williams recently stated that there probably won’t be any DLC or expansions for God of War Ragnarok.