Dear Moroccan national team,
I am Nabil Hamdaoui, aka Nabil Skily, aka Nabil Au Brésil and, like most Moroccan children of the 80s, I grew up watching the Argentina of Diego Maradona, the Italy of Roberto Baggio, the Brazil of Ronaldo, the France of Zinedine Zidane and, above all, the Morocco of Mustapha Hadji, Noureddine Naybet and Salaheddine Bassir.
Although I was only two years old and too young to remember, I did experience our 1986 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match, the first for a North African country. My parents told me of the joys of that tournament and also of the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations, when Ahmed Faras led the nation to its first continental title.
The first tournament that I remember that Morocco played was the 1998 World Cup, and how bittersweet it was. We were knocked out in the group stage, but we came very close to reaching the round of 16, and would have if it weren’t for Brazil’s stunning loss to Norway on the last day. It was heartbreaking, but I was very proud of my country for their effort in France.
The emotion and pride we feel for our team has always been real. It was passed down to us by previous generations, who tasted glory during the golden age of national football, and although we haven’t reached those levels since then, hope has remained because we have always been able to produce at least one or two truly top-class footballers.
From the 90s legends I grew up watching, like Salaheddine Bassir, Noureddine Naybet, Mustapha Hadji, to this new generation of Hakim Zyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, we’ve always had great players, but often we’ve been left behind. lacked the team spirit and drive to make the most of these talents. Russia 2018 was a clear example of this, as it took us a bit of time to really come together as a team, and because of that we ended up getting knocked out in the group stage.
I hope that this World Cup in Qatar is different, and that we show our true credentials on the world stage. We haven’t given a good image at a World Cup for a long time -since 1998- but we have always been confident that Morocco has the potential to do great things in a big tournament again with the right players and team spirit. I hope we now have both.
This year’s tournament is key for us as a nation. We have to put behind us the last minute changes in the coaching staff and the internal problems that the team has faced and give a good account of ourselves to show the world who we really are.
We are Morocco.
We live football differently.
We celebrate the team with all our hearts, on and off the pitch.
Let’s take it one step at a time, and make our country proud one game at a time.
We trust you. We want them.
