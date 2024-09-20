How did the launch on PC go? According to SteamDB data, the game achieved a peak of 22,967 users (data valid at time of writing). Are they good or not?

God of War Ragnarok – the latest chapter in the saga of the Greek god who moved to the North and also the latest game from Santa Monica Studio – is now also available on PC after spending some time exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

A comparison for God of War Ragnarok data

To understand the meaning of these numbers, we can do a quick comparison with the results of the first God of Warreleased on PC on January 14, 2022. At launch, the game had 49,411 users, and in its first weekend (January 16) it reached its peak of 73,529 concurrent users.

It is clear that the sequel did not achieve the same successpractically half for now compared to the launch data. We will have to see in the next two days if there will be a new peak thanks to the weekend.

It should also be noted that God of War Ragnarok got many negative reviews on Steam. At the time of writing it reports a 64% of positive votes, against 95% of the first chapter. The main reason is linked to the fact that Sony forces the connection of a PSN account to be able to play.

Let’s also add the fact that In some countries it is not possible to create a PSN account since Sony doesn’t support them, so basically a segment of the user base can’t play God of War Ragnarok.

We also point out that God of War Ragnarok on PC has an option to limit Atreus’ help in puzzles, soon also on PS4 and PS5.