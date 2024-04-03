This Tuesday, April 2, the seventh season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' premiered and the program brought new features, such as the incorporation of 'The restaurant', where the public can evaluate the participants' dishes, in the same style as Giacomo Bocchio, Javier Masías and Nelly Rossinelli. However, on social networks, there were divided opinions about this new mechanic in the reality show.

What is 'The Great Chef: The Restaurant' about?

After almost a year broadcast on Latina, 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' is renewed and renamed 'The Restaurant', adopting a more demanding approach to its culinary challenges. This time, the show has announced that it will include diners in its episodes, who are possibly fans of the reality.

It is crucial to note that the 12 participants must exhibit their management and operation skills as if they were running a real restaurant. Thus, public figures will need to conquer both the judges and the diners with their talent in the kitchen in each delivery.

Before the complete list of celebrities who will make up this new installment was known, the promotional teaser confirmed that the panel of judges will remain unchanged, with the presence of Giacomo Bocchio, Javier Masías and Nelly Rossinelli. José Peláez, for his part, will continue to host the show.

Users dissatisfied with the participation of the diners of 'The Great Chef'

Despite the great expectations among the followers of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', during the broadcast of the first episode of season 7, various users on social networks expressed their different points of view on the new theme of the gastronomic reality show, especially about diners that appeared in this first edition. Some consider that the participation of some was very overacted, while others alleged that they were trying to imitate the seriousness and toughness of Javier Masías.

Users comment on the new season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. Photo: Twitter (X)

“No, friend, your attempt to look like Javier Masías doesn't work,” “The diners were very overreacted”“The little chefs pretend a little”, “The diners stole Masías' personality“, “More acted”, are some of the messages left by viewers on

Who is part of 'The Great Chef: The Restaurant'?

Flavia Laos

Juan Carlos King of Castro

Mathias Brivio

Zelma Galvez

Emilio Jaime

Dorita Orbegoso

Ekaterina Konysheva

Brando Galessi

Emirlam Cossío

Lita Pezo

Giovanna Valcárcel

Gino Assereto.

What did Peláez say after a year in 'The Great Chef'?

Latina's driver, Jose Pelaez, spoke with La República and was very excited to start a new stage in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'; In addition, he talked about the first year of the program and how the format has evolved over all this time.

“Happy, happy, when we started with all this madness, well, I tried not to enter with many expectations and to simply flow with life and let myself be surprised. We simply began this television experience with the best of intentions (…) This program has surprised us in many ways and never ceases to surprise us, It really makes me very happy to be part of this wonderful universe (the cooking reality show),” he declared.