The ‘Metti la psoriasi fuorigioco’ campaign arrives in Rome, the multi-channel awareness initiative on psoriasis promoted by Ucb Pharma, with the patronage of the Lazio Region. Now in its second edition, the campaign aims to raise public awareness on the symptoms and causes of the disease, to promote understanding and support for those affected by psoriasis, to fight the stigma associated with it, encouraging dialogue with doctors and specialists. And so tomorrow, September 21, in Piazza San Lorenzo in Lucina, from 10 to 13 – a note informs – citizens will have the opportunity to visit the space dedicated to the initiative sponsored by Sidemast (Italian Society of Medical, Surgical, Aesthetic Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases), Adipso (Association for the Defense of Psoriatic Patients), Apiafco (Italian Psoriatic Association, Friends of the Corazza Foundation) and Anap (National Association for Friends for the Skin), and which has as its testimonial Claudio Marchisio, former footballer and affected by this pathology for years.

In 2023, a dedicated website (mettilapsoriasifuorigioco.it) was launched, with connected social profiles on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube, to spread correct and useful information about the disease in clear and accessible language. So far, the campaign has achieved significant results, with 185 thousand visits to the site and 97 thousand unique users. Impressions reached 15,252,329, with a coverage of 6,046,666. 1,437 comments were received, many of which contained questions and curiosities about psoriasis or diagnosis centers, and to which answers and assistance were always provided. The initiatives launched this year also include a ‘road show’.

Rome is the second stop after Naples, followed by Bologna (October 27) and Turin (November 9), where information and listening spaces will be set up, in which specialists, representatives of patient associations and some of the influencers who collaborate on the campaign will be present. During the event in Rome, in particular, in addition to the dissemination of information material, there will be a moment of in-depth analysis aimed at the public, with speeches by Nancy Dattola, dermatology specialist at the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, Elpidio Cecere, psychotherapist, Valeria Corazza, president of Apiafco, Valter Meloni, vice president of Adipso, and Ida Galati, digital creator and fashion expert.

Psoriasis is a chronic, non-contagious, inflammatory skin disease that affects approximately 2 million people in Italy. It has the same incidence in both sexes and can occur at any age. The most common symptoms are: dry skin, redness, itching and erythema, burning sensation and bleeding. However, psoriasis should not be considered just a skin disease. It is, in fact, a systemic disease, associated with many other pathologies, first of all psoriatic arthritis which affects up to 30% of patients, in addition to joint, metabolic, cardiovascular and intestinal disorders. The diagnosis is mainly clinical and its severity is measured based on the extent of the lesions, the degree of erythema, scaling and infiltration, the response to therapies and the level of social and psychological disability it causes to those affected. Psoriasis can, in fact, have significant consequences that are not only physical, but also personal, social and relational, with a negative impact on the patient’s quality of life. In addition to therapeutic solutions, to align the expectations of people affected by psoriasis with those of the medical-scientific community, it is important to promote a constructive dialogue between all the subjects involved in improving the living conditions of patients.

“A disease like psoriasis involves heavy emotional as well as physical discomfort – says Federico Chinni, CEO of Ucb Italia – It is important that the public has clear information and is aware of existing remedies, so as to also facilitate dialogue with doctors. Ucb, in addition to proposing increasingly innovative and effective therapeutic solutions, demonstrates particular attention to aspects that revolve around the disease, which are equally important for the well-being of the person, including psychological balance. Aware of the importance of direct communication to people”, the company “has repeatedly promoted dissemination initiatives and campaigns like this one, which is therefore part of a multidisciplinary context, aimed at creating a 360-degree support path for the patient”.