sony is now a specialist in videogame marketing campaigns projected into reality: at the time, the gigantic statue of Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn installed in Florence. The experiment was so successful that Sony has well thought of re-proposing a similar dynamic.

On the occasion of the event “Live from PS5“, started today with the intention of celebrating and publicizing as much as possible the fact that, in 2023the console will become more easily foundKratos’ weapon has appeared on the streets of the English capital.

In London a surprising exhibition has been installed: Leviathan’s axeKratos’ trusted weapon during his latest adventure, reaches mammoth dimensions in this structure that will be visible until tomorrow night.

Breaking News – A GIANT Leviathan Ax spotted in London. Reports claim Kratos is furiously mashing Triangle in Midgard right now. #LiveFromPS5 pic.twitter.com/lWFYABPzl6 — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) January 30, 2023

As already mentioned, the object is huge and extremely detailed: to further emphasize its suspected danger Playstation has set up a real police scene, complete with security tape and reporters surrounding what appears to be a mysterious and powerful weapon dropped from the sky.

This gimmick, which will certainly not go unnoticed, could be the warning of news coming for the God of War series: that finally a Ragnarök DLC is close to the announcement?