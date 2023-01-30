After the acquisition of Grupo Pachuca from Real Oviedo of Spain, the club sent left-back Daniel Alonso Aceves as its first Mexican ambassador within the squad. It is about a youth with a lot of projection for the future who accepted the challenge of making the leap in quality and trying it within European football, an adventure that has gone from more to less and that seems to have to end for the moment.
The Mexican started the adventure with a position in the team’s eleven. However, with the poor results of the club and the subsequent change of coach, Daniel found himself relegated to the bench to the point of not adding a single minute with the Iberian team, who decided together with Grupo Pachuca to end the loan of the left back. The player, after this setback with the Asturians, asked the club that owned his letter to continue in Europe, his agent sought accommodation but at the end of the road he did not find a single interested party.
After several days knocking on doors in the second division of Spain, Alonso did not receive confidence in any project, which is why the Mexican will return to Pachuca where he will report to the club immediately, since right now he will be sent to León as dictated by the initial plan is almost impossible. Aceves will complete the 6-month contract that he has ahead of him with the Tuzos and in the summer, already as a free agent, he will fly back to Europe where he once again awaits an opportunity within the best soccer in the world.
#Daniel #Alonso #Aceves #returns #Liga #luck #Europe
Leave a Reply