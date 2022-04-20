The Santa Monica Studio team wanted to thank the fans for their support on the fourth anniversary of the video game.

Today is April 20th, a date that the most passionate of God of War will remember for being the day the last installment of the franchise arrived in stores four years ago. For this reason, the team Santa Monica Studiowith Cory Barlog among them, wanted to launch a video on Twitter where, in addition to thanking the fans for their support, he left a message of optimism about the long-awaited God of War: Ragnarok.

“Speaking of God of War: Ragnarok, the ‘elephant in the room.’ Yes, we haven’t told you anything for a while, but it’s because we’re working hard on it. We’re perfectionists,” says the director of the latest God of War . “We can’t wait to share more with you, but we’re not ready to do it yet. I can guarantee you that as soon as we are, we’ll show it,” he adds.

In this way, fans of the PlayStation franchise will have to be a little more patient. No clues have been given as to when the date chosen by the studio and/or the Japanese company for the presentation of a new trailer or other novelty could be.

According to the shared video, there does not seem to be any reason for concern in Santa Monica Studio about not being able to meet the deadlines set for its launch this year. In recent months, authorized sources in the industry and PlayStation itself have assured that the action video game will be released in stores in 2022.

Meanwhile, it’s time to look back at the video game’s presentation trailer published at the end of last summer, which allowed us to learn the first details about its history, as well as what Thor will look like in Ragnarok. If you want to know more, you can take a look at an interview with Cory Barlog and Santa Monica. You also have available in 3DJuegos the analysis of God of War for its PC version.

More about: God of War: Ragnarok, God of War, Santa Monica Studio and Cory Barlog.