Archived the first three races of the season, the drivers are now ready to compete in the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna on one of the most historic and ‘old school’ circuits of the entire F1 calendar: Imola. Presenting precisely the characteristics of other times, the layout of the track does not offer long straights like those faced in Sakhir and Gedda, such as to be able to offer the drivers the opportunity to activate the DRS more ‘simply’ to achieve overtaking in conditions of safety. Consequently, Imola is one of the very few tracks on the calendar that only reserves a DRS area.

Exactly as happened in the two previous editions, ie since the Autodrome ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ returned to the Formula 1 world championship, the point at which the mobile wing can be activated was confirmed between turn 19 – that is to say the last one, to be traveled at high speed and located just before the finish line – and the braking of the Tambourine. What will change, however, will be the survey point of the DRSearlier than that set in 2021: while before it was 20 meters from Rivazza 1, now the distance has been set back to 385 meters from the latter, that is to say halfway between the chicane of the Variante Alta and Rivazza 1 itself .

In the roll of honor of the Emilia-Romagna GP, the second and last driver to have raised the winner’s trophy was the current champion Max Verstappenwho suggested adding a second DRS area, identifying it right on the straight that leads the cars from the Variante Alta to Rivazza 1: “This would help a lot, as it would get even closer for the last two corners – explained the Dutchman from Red Bull – to date, however, at Rivazza 1 and 2, time is wasted and, even if the DRS were activated long before Curva 19, it would not be possible to overtake before the Tamburello ”.