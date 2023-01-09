Bushiroad unveiled the developers of Goblin SlayerAnother Adventurer: Nightmare Feastannounced last week for Switches And pc. The title will be developed by apollosoft And Mebiusand will be released under the label Bushiroad Games. He will be there to lead the development Koichi Kawase.

At the moment this is the only information released for the title, we don’t know what type of game it is, much less when it will be released. We just have to wait for more information.

Source: Bushiroad Street Gematsu