The playstation 5 it’s one of the most popular consoles right now, and that means more and more people are at risk of running into a particular problem. Thus, it has recently been revealed that the position of this piece of hardware can even cause a short circuit.

Currently, it is possible to position the PS5 horizontally or vertically. However, Consoles System, a French repair technician, has pointed out that keeping the console in an upright state can cause long-term problemssince this affects the liquid metal, the cooling system of the console.

Consoles System has pointed out that the passage of time, together with use and the vertical position, causes liquid metal to leak, causing short circuits and console breakage, because this material is a great conductor of electricity. In this way, he recommends keeping the PS5 in a horizontal position.

Now, what does Sony say about it? Although there is no official response regarding the Consoles System warnings, PlayStation has stated that performance, ventilation and temperature are not affected by the position of the console.. On related topics, the PS5 reaches a new sales figure. Likewise, will the console shortage end in 2023?

Editor’s Note:

I keep my PS5 upright. While I haven’t had a single problem since the console’s launch, I can’t deny that this new information makes me doubtful, and in the face of any problems, it will be better to keep the PS5 in a horizontal position.

Via: Consoles System