It is an extremely rare event that sees the death of a person after being hit directly by a lightning. We all know more or less the dangers of staying on a beach on a day of bad weather, when a storm is forecast. Certain conditions can clearly favor the arrival of lightning to the ground, especially in places without other “hooks” for such phenomena, such as beaches. Unfortunately, the one who paid the highest price, this time, was a little girl.

A family’s day of fun at the seaside turned into a tragedy in a flash in Greece, on the beach of Faros in the Chalkidiki Peninsula. Dorothea, a Greek girl of just 13 years olddied instantly after being struck by lightning. The little girl was just a few steps away from her parents who, obviously, were shocked by what had happened. Unfortunately, they couldn’t really do anything.

The family was spending a day off when this horrible surprise destroyed them forever. Then a summer storm came quickly and caught everyone off guard. The family had taken care to get out of the water and were heading to the car to shelter from the rain. At that moment, leaving the beach, lightning struck Dorothea, who was about five feet from her mother. The father was ahead, he heard the thunder. At that exact moment both his wife and daughter fell to the sand.

Still shocked, Dorothea’s father he told how his daughter, once she fell, was unable to get up again. The man pointed out that the fact that his wife and daughter had not held hands, spared the woman. In this case, in fact, both would have been killed.

According to the Greek news outlet ‘Prothema’, the lightning was apparently attracted by materials on the clothes, in particular a metal bead present on Dorothea’s costume. This bead, the size of a button, it seems absurd to say, could have caused her death.

The funeral Dorothea’s funeral took place in the church of Agios Georgios in Nea Moudania, also in the Chalkidiki Peninsula. The young girl’s body was carried in a white coffin. Relatives and schoolmates came to the church to bid her farewell. Her father spoke of the girl as an excellent student and a talented athlete.