Ciudad Juarez.- Today a meeting was held at the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, attended by representatives from different organizations dedicated to prevention.

The meeting was chaired by the head of the Social Prevention Department, Antonio Salas Martínez.

The Citizen Prevention Network session was held with the aim of integrating a work plan for this coming semester of 2024.

Agreements were reached such as the definition of the central problem among girls, boys and young people, as well as proposals for addressing them through the different services offered by each of the organizations involved.

The meeting was attended by leaders of various associations, such as: Nueva Vida, Youth Action for the Family, Center for Research Development of Social, Educational and Health Projects AC, Support and Culture, and the Institute of Social Sector Sciences AC

Among the topics to be discussed, it was agreed to continue updating and sharing information to define the internal structure of the table, with respect to its specific commissions for each of the members of the citizen table to keep it current and up-to-date.

SSPM prevention director Salas Martínez thanked all the representatives of each of the associations and reiterated the commitment to continue working for the benefit of girls, boys and young people, closing ranks for the end of the semester of the current year.