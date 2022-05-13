The epidemiological bulletin of the World Health Organization reported that the rate of infection with the Corona virus in the world decreased during the past week by 12%, and deaths by 25%.

In the details, the specialized bulletin monitored that the rate of infection with the Corona virus decreased between May 2 and May 8 in the countries of Southeast Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean and Europe by 29%, 28% and 26%, respectively, while an increase in the number of cases was recorded in America by 14%, and in Africa by 12%.

In contrast, the infection rate did not change much in the western Pacific region.

In just one week, about 3.5 million cases of “Covid-19” were recorded around the world, while the number of deaths from the Corona virus decreased in all regions, except for Africa and America, where the death rate increased by 84% and 3%, respectively.

The largest reduction in mortality was recorded in Southeast Asia by 70%, and in the Western Pacific region by 32%.

In total, about 12,000 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded worldwide during the week.

During the entire pandemic period, about 519 million cases of coronavirus infection, and more than 6.2 million deaths due to complications from the disease, were recorded in the world.