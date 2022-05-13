M5s, Foreign Affairs Commission: new challenge between Conte and Di Maio

Gianluca Ferrara it won’t be the new president from the Foreign Commission of the Senate at high altitude M5s. Burned out in less than 24 hours candidacy of the senator anti-Americanwhich defined Obama And Bush the worst terrorists always “. At lunchtime, – reads the Corriere della Sera – Ferrara plays the last card to defend the presidency, which he seemed destined for instead of Vito Petrocelli. “I have always condemned the unacceptable Russian aggression“. And again: «I pro-Russian? Whoever says it offends me and slanders me ». A few hours later, the wall erected in defense of his designation yields to fire that comes from the parties of the majority and from within the Movement. And the pentastellato senator raises the white flag: “I am not applying to the presidency of the Commission “.

In less than twenty-four hours, – continues the Corriere – it burns out until it is consumed nomination of the spearhead of Grillino anti-Atlanticism. An analysis that falls from its past to the present like a boulder, so heavy from shattering dreams of glory to happen to Petrocelli at the helm of the Senate commission. The same one for which, from today, the games are reopened. They see Ettore in the front row Licheri and Nunzia Nocerino. Separated not so much over Russia or the US as over current membership. Contiano (in the sense of Giuseppe) him, dimaiana (in the sense of Luigi) she.

Read also:

Draghi-Mattarella, tension on the date of the vote. The premier wants to “escape” …

Draghi in the US earthquake the left. Letta chases Conte, divided Pd. AND…

Ukraine, Russia but not only. All the planet armed and fierce

Collot: Attacked by Ukrainian Nazis. Attempted sexual assault on girl

Russia-Ukraine war: why Putin is betting on the neo-Nazi group Wagner

Exclusive / Tim: all the dossiers on Labriola’s table

“We want the One O One”: a petition addressed to Sanpellegrino

Colombo: “I, immigrants, P2 and Mani Pulite”. The Business podcast. VIDEO

Poste Italiane, quarter on the rise: net profit of € 495 million

Banca Ifis, net profit + 74% (€ 35 million in the 1st quarter of 2022)

ITA Airways launches True Italian Experience for tourism development