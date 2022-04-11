A Reuters statistic showed that more than 496.43 million people were infected with the Corona virus, which causes the Covid-19 epidemic, worldwide.

As for the total number of deaths resulting from the virus around the world, it reached 6,572,915 deaths.

According to Reuters statistics, virus infections have been recorded in more than 210 countries and regions since the first cases were discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

The country with the highest number of HIV infections is the United States, where the number of cases reached 80,385,251 infections, while the number of deaths approached one million, and reached 986,630 deaths.

India ranked second in terms of injuries, with 43,035,271 injuries, while it ranked third in terms of the number of deaths, with 521,685 confirmed deaths, after Brazil, which recorded 661,220 deaths out of 30,145,192 injuries.

In the Arab world, Iraq still leads the number of injuries, with 2,321,781 injuries, including 25,183 deaths.

Jordan came second, with 1,694,216 injuries, and 14,048 deaths.