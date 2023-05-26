Stage nineteen covers 183 kilometers from Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo. The finish is at an altitude of over 2300 meters and is therefore the figurative ‘roof’ of the 106th Tour of Italy. Six times before, a stage in the Tour of Italy ended on this Dolomites climb.

The last time was in 2013, when Vincenzo Nibali triumphed in the pink jersey. Riccardo Riccò (2007), Luis Alberto Herrera (1989), Beat Breu (1981), José Manuel Fuente (1974) and Felice Gimondi (1967) also cheered on top of Tre Cime di Lavaredo.