Stage nineteen covers 183 kilometers from Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo. The finish is at an altitude of over 2300 meters and is therefore the figurative ‘roof’ of the 106th Tour of Italy. Six times before, a stage in the Tour of Italy ended on this Dolomites climb.
The last time was in 2013, when Vincenzo Nibali triumphed in the pink jersey. Riccardo Riccò (2007), Luis Alberto Herrera (1989), Beat Breu (1981), José Manuel Fuente (1974) and Felice Gimondi (1967) also cheered on top of Tre Cime di Lavaredo.
The final climb is 7.1 kilometers long and has an average gradient of 7.8 percent. But Tre Cime di Lavaredo is certainly not the only obstacle. From the start, the Passo Campolongo (4 kilometers, 7 percent), Passo Valparola (13.9 kilometers, 5.8 percent), Passo Giau (9.8 kilometers, 9.3 percent) and the Passo Tre Croci ( 8 km at 7.3%).
In the general classification, Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) has a lead of 29 seconds over Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and 39 counts over João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates). Thymen Arensman is the best Dutchman in the battle for the pink jersey. The Ineos rider is ninth, 4’53 behind leader and teammate Thomas. The backlog of Arensman on number five Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) is just over a minute. Follow the nineteenth stage here from 11.50 am in our live blog. The finish is expected around 5 p.m.
