Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday May 26, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libras, you are a bit thoughtful lately but you must try to clarify what is on your mind. A somewhat complicated period begins at work, but we have to hold on. You will be able to overcome this too, but it will take commitment and determination. You will be able to achieve great things.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 26 May 2023), it’s time to live the present to the fullest and at work don’t let a little tension scare you. Someone will try to put a spanner in your works. But you go straight on your way.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, new encounters that can turn into something more are favoured. There are new opportunities at work. Maybe it will be the right opportunity to start from scratch and launch yourself into new stimulating adventures. You are tired of the usual routine.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the stars aren’t exactly on your side but you have to hold on just the same. On the working level it is better than the sentimental one even if you want something more. Are you sure the person next to you is the right one?

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 26 May 2023), you have to keep calm in love and understand who really loves you. Great satisfactions come at work. Maybe you can sign a contract or get a promotion, and then a raise. What more do you want?

FISH

Dear Pisces, the time has come to face reality and leave dreams alone. At work you are very busy but it is a good thing. These days… don’t let yourself get anxious or rushed though, you risk making mistakes. And in your position they can be painful.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: those who are single can meet a soul mate and achieve great things. Love is in the air.

