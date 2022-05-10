Iamidst the lava fields on Mount Etna, Lennard Kämna spread his arms, then patted his chest and pointed his finger skyward. The German cycling hope has reported back impressively on the volcano and celebrated its first stage win at the Giro d’Italia. On Tuesday, after 172 kilometers, the 25-year-old clinched victory on the 1892-meter-high mountain finish in front of the Spanish breakaway Juan Pedro Lopez, who retained the pink jersey of Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel as a consolation prize.

“I am very happy that I managed to win the stage. The early win takes the pressure off us. It’s going in the right direction for us,” said Kämna, who is 39 seconds behind Lopez in second place overall. But the pink jersey was not the goal on Tuesday’s fourth stage. “It was a super tough day. When Lopez moved away, I thought I wouldn’t be able to win the stage anymore.”

For Kämna it was the second day’s victory in a grand tour after triumphing in the 2020 Tour de France in Villard-de-Lans. “I am the same driver as in 2020 with the same skills. The feeling gets better and better from race to race,” said Kämna.

Just a year ago, the former junior world champion took a break, also because of mental problems, and only returned almost nine months later in February. Since then he has been able to celebrate three stage wins, which shows his great potential.

The highly talented North German broke away early from the field with 13 other breakaways and built up a large lead. On Mount Etna it was then an elimination run where Kämna showed his mountain qualities. The group of top favorites crossed the finish line 2:37 minutes behind Kämna, and podium contender Emanuel Buchmann had no problems keeping up with the pace. He moved up to 21st overall.







But the man of the day was Kämna. The rider from the Bora-hansgrohe team has already achieved his Giro goal with a stage win. Already at the start in Hungary, Kämna had convinced with a sharp but unlucky attack on the first stage and an eighth place in the individual time trial on the second day.

Falls on the way to Etna

Kämna am Berg was tactically outstanding. He held back in the breakaway group until about six kilometers before the finish, then he started. He easily caught up with Lopez, who had hurried earlier. Together the duo drove to the destination. Lopez had nothing to oppose the German and was content with the overall lead.







On the way to Etna there had been a few falls after the start in Avola. A motorcycle also fell, causing Roger Kluge, among others, to be carried away. The former track cycling world champion was able to continue the journey. Co-favorite Simon Yates also fell on Tuesday, but was able to continue after treatment by the Giro doctor. The Tour of Italy continues on Wednesday with the fifth stage over 174 kilometers from Catania to Messina, the hometown of cycling star Vincenzo Nibali.